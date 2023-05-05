Apple has announced its Mother’s Day promotions for Apple Pay. And you do know that Mother’s Day 2023 is Sunday, May 14, don’t you?

Now, through May 14, Apple wants you to “send mom a gift as unique as she is.” You can get exclusive online offers on flowers, personalized gifts, chocolates, handbags, and more with Apple’s promos:

° 1-800-Flowers – $15 off when you spend $39.99+ with promo code APPLEPAY on select items;

° Cole Haan – Extra 15% off handbags with promo code APPLEPAY;

° Compartés Chocolatier – 20% off gourmet chocolates with promo code APPLEPAY;

° vistaprint – Up to 40% off personalized gifts with promo code APPLEPAY

