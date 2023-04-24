Apple TV+ was honored with BAFTA Television Craft Awards including Best Costume Design for first-time BAFTA winner Jane Petrie in recognition for her work on thelimited series “The Essex Serpent,” and Best Titles & Graphic Identity by Peter Anderson Studio for acclaimed five-time BAFTA-nominated black comedy “Bad Sisters.”

Set in Victorian England featuring a cast led by Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, “The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. The three-time BAFTA Television Craft Award-nominated “The Essex Serpent” has been previously recognized by the British Film Designers Guild Awards and ReFrame.

In “Bad Sisters,” the tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent — and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. Created by BAFTA Television Award-winning star and executive producer Sharon Horgan, the recently renewed thrilling comedy has been previously recognized by the WGA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, the Royal Television Society and the Irish Film and Television Awards.

These wins mark the most recent honors from the BAFTA Awards for Apple programs following a win for Academy Award winner “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” for Best British Short Animation earlier this year, and for Editing: Factual for “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” and Sound: Factual for “1971: The Year That Changed Everything” in 2022, as well as nominations in 2021 for “Little America,” “Tiny World” and “Earth at Night in Color.”

Apple TV+ has six additional nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards to be presented on May 14, including Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for “Bad Sisters,” Best International program for “Pachinko,” Leading Actor and Supporting actor nominations for Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden in “Slow Horses” and Leading Actor for Taron Egerton in “Black Bird.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 352 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV+

