Keeping track of rumors for Apple display plans is tricky. For example, conflicting reports about an “Apple Studio Pro” with ProMotion with a mini-LED, ProMotion display have been canned. Or maybe postponed.

A new report from OLED-info says that Apple to switch to OLED displays in almost all of its tablets, laptops and monitors by 2027. And the report says that those monitors will induce 32-inch and 42-inch iMacs.

OLED-info says Apple will begin using OLEDs in its iPad Pro devices next year, and will start using OLEDs in laptops (MacBook Pro at first) in 2026. In 2027 the company will also start using QD-OLED and/or WOLED displays for its 32″ and 42″ iMac monitors. The company will almost completely phase our LCDs and miniLEDs at its mobile devices by 2026, the report adds.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t think a 42-inch iMac is in the works. However, a 32-inch iMac Pro sounds very feasible.

When it comes to 42-inch screens, Apple could certainly be planning a 42-inch Studio Display Pro, though it would be VERY pricey. The Pro Display XDR is Apple’s only existing product with a 32-inch display and it costs $5,000 (and up).





