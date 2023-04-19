Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From Macworld: Google has released an emergency security update for its Chrome browser to patch a vulnerability that has been exploited in the wild.

° From MacRumors: Apple is working on a new version of the 2021 Beats Studio Buds called the Beats Studio Buds+, and a launch could be nearing based on the fact that Apple has submitted FCC filings for the device. There are two listings, one for each Bluetooth-enabled earbud.

° From iMore: Monster Hunter, an RPG that lets you hunt dinosaur-esque monsters and dragons in fantasy settings is coming to the iPhone in one of the coolest ways possible – an AR game.

° From CNBC: Google is planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at upward of $1,700, making it the highest price-point product in Google’s smartphone series.

° From 9to5Mac: Netflix has announced that it will ship out its last DVD on September 29, transitioning existing DVD subscribers to streaming-only subscriptions.

° From FOX News: An Iowa man accused of stalking a woman with Apple AirTags by placing them in her car pleaded guilty last week.

