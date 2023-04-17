Global personal computer (PC) shipments dropped 28% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 to hit 56.7 million units, the lowest quarterly numbers in the past 10 years, reports Counterpoint Research. (Though this excludes Q1 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak interrupted manufacturing and production.)

And the Mac was hit hard by the economic conditions.

The Q1 2023 decline was due to the continued delay in demand pickup amid an inventory correction during the quarter. However, analysts at Counterpoint say the are “cautiously optimistic and believe the overall PC market will start gradually recovering in the latter half of Q2 2023 which will pave the way for comparably stronger momentum in the second half of 2023.”

Lenovo remained the world’s largest PC vendor in Q1 2023, despite a huge decline in shipments during the quarter. The company registered shipments of 12.8 million units in Q1 2023 and a market share of 23%. HP reported a relatively narrow adjustment in the quarter off a lower base in the year-ago period, maintained its second rank and retained its 21% market share. Dell’s better-than-expected performance in the US helped the company rank third in terms of global PC shipments during the quarter with a 17% market share.

Apple suffered the most, marking a 38% YoY decline in shipments due to a higher base in the year-ago period and a longer replacement cycle, according to Counterpoint.

