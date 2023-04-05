Apple says that its Apple BKC retail store is coming soon to Mumbai in a post at the store’s website.

The post reads: Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC.

The store is in the country’s financial capital of Mumbai, located in a high-end shopping mall at Bandra Kurla Complex in the city’s main business district. Apple BKC swill be the tech giant’s first retail store in India, though a second is planned for New Delhi.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 528 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

