Apple has announced that it will report its earnings results for the second fiscal quarter (first calendar quarter) of 2023 on Thursday, May 4.

The tech giant’s conference call to discuss second fiscal quarter results and business updates will be held at 2 p.m. (Pacific). Apple didn’t provide guidance for the quarter during its first quarter 2023 earnings results. In the second quarter of 2022, Apple reported revenue of US$97.3 billion, and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said in January that year-over-year, revenue is expected to be similar to the December quarter.

