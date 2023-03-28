Along with macOS 13.3, Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.6.4 and Big Sur 11.7.5, two security updates for the older versions of its Mac operating systems.

To get and install the updates:

° Go to System Preferences.

° Click on Software Update > Software Updates.

° Choose Upgrade Now to download the installer for the operating system update.

You can still use your Mac while it’s downloaded. Once the installer is downloaded, click on it to start the installation process.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related