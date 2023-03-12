Apple’s AirPods could double as a hearing aid for other type of health device in the future, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

Apple has added several hearing-focused features to the earbuds in recent years such as Live Listen and Conversation Boost, but they haven’t been approved by the FDA. Gurman thinks that, given Apple’s health objectives, AirPods will take on these sorts of functions “more officially” in the near future.

The tech giant obvious has big plans for future AirPods and AirPods Pros. For example, Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220382843) for “user identification using headphones.” It hints at future AirPod and Beats wearables that can identify who is wearing them — via a paired iPhone or Apple Watch— and adjust incoming audio, accordingly.

