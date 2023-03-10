Apple’s new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, announced Tuesday, are now available for pre-order.

They have a Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

Both models include a dual-camera system for photos and videos, the A15 Bionic chip, and safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. You an pre-order ‘em today and availability starts Tuesday, March 14.

