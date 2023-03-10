Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From TrendForce: The labor shortage problem at Foxconn’s electronics assembly base in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou affected Apple’s efforts to raise iPhone production in 4Q22. According to TrendForce’s latest research, quarterly global smartphone production totaled around 301 million for 4Q22, reflecting a QoQ growth of 4% and a YoY decline of 15.5%.

° From MacRumors: Apple is continuing to research under-screen fingerprint sensor technology for an iPhone with a view to re-introducing Touch ID in its first full-screen model, according to a new rumor.

° From DigiTimes: Apple partner TSMC’s fab utilization in the first quarter of 2023 is being dragged down by a rapid slowdown in 7nm and 6nm chip orders, but the foundry has managed to keep its overall fab utilization rates at 70% or higher, according to sources at fab toolmakers.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has released the third Studio Display firmware beta for version 16.4.

° From the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Goertek, one of Apple’s largest acoustic products suppliers, said its vice-president Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga is leaving the company, “in a surprise move that comes just days after his remarks about Apple suppliers exiting China made headlines.”

° From iMore: Meta-owned Facebook says that it’s bringing its Messenger Inbox back to the actual Facebook app for the first time since it removed it way back in 2014.

