Sharon Horgan’s Apple TV+ comedy series “Bad Sisters” dominates the TV division of the Irish Academy Awards with 12 nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The nominees were announced yesterday by the Irish Film & TV Academy (IFTA). “Bad Sisters” has 12 nominations, including best drama, best director, best script and nods for almost the entirety of its ensemble cast, including Horgan, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack (also a film leading actor nominee for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Michael Smiley, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene.

The show commands seven of the 12 supporting actor and actress slots. In season one, when the brother-in-law of the tight-knit Garvey sisters winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent — and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. Apple has renewed “Bad Sisters” for a second season.

