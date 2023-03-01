Apple’s next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users will celebrate International Women’s Day with a challenge that will take place on March 8.

From Apple: On March 8, show your support for the empowerment of women everywhere. Do any workout for 20 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

An Apple Watch Activity Challenge encourages Apple Watch users to stay active by closing their rings and creating a fitness habit.

