Apple TV+ has announced the new sports documentary series “Real Madrid: Until The End,” to premiere globally on March 10.

Here’s how the series is describe: Introduced by David Beckham, “Real Madrid: Until The End” is a three-part series that steps onto the field and, for the first time ever, goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their 2021–2022 season, filled with dramatic come-from-behind victories and no shortage of on-field heroics from both veterans and newcomers alike. Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and skeptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title.

The series is produced by WAKAI executive producers David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez, Jorge Cabrera and Real Madrid C.F. The series is produced by This is Real A.I.E in association with WAKAI and Real Madrid C.F. Executive producers are David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez and Jorge Cabrera. Supervising producers are François Guerin and Sara Morales.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

