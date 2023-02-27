Apple supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and evacuated 400 of its employees after a massive fire on Monday, two local government officials told Reuters. Foxlink designs, manufactures and sells connectors, cable assemblies, power management devices, and more.

Roughly 50% of the machinery at the facility was damaged and half of the building collapsed, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident occurred. Management has estimated damage of 1 billion Indian rupees (US$12 million) at the facility, he told Reuters, adding there were no casualties.

