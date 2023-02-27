In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple has rolled out scheduling changes to all US and Canada retail employees to address worker concerns.

Beginning on April 29, Apple will bring the new policies to all of its roughly 300 stores in the US and Canada, he add. The main changes:

A maximum of five consecutive workdays, down from the prior limit of six.

More weekend time off for part-time employees.

A consistent weekend workday or day off for full-time employees.

Gurman adds that the caveat is that these new rules could go out the window during peak shopping periods (a new iPhone launch, for instance) or for all-hands meetings. Another change is that time off must be requested at least four weeks in advance, a slight adjustment from a prior requirement of about three weeks in advance.

