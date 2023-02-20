Apple Original Films’ Academy Award nominee “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — now streaming on Apple TV+ — has won the BAFTA Award for Best British Short Animation.

Based on the book by Charlie Mackesy, the animated film has been hailed as a “stunning” (Awards Daily) film “translating the exquisite illustrations into hand-drawn animation” (Indiewire), while telling a poignant “tale of love and hope” (The Independent).

The acclaimed film was also recently honored with an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short Film, seven Annie Award nominations and an NAACP Image Awards nod for Outstanding Short Form (Animated) film. The winners of the 2023 EE British Academy Film Awards were announced at a ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 19.

This year’s win for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” follows Apple Original Films’ BAFTA Award wins in 2022 for “CODA,” including Best Adapted Screenplay by Siân Heder and Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, and nominations for Best Actress Emilia Jones in “CODA,” Best Actor Mahershala Ali in “Swan Song” and Best Cinematography for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Apple was recognized in 2021 with nominations for Best Animated Film for “Wolfwalkers,” in addition to Best Special Visual Effects and Sound for “Greyhound.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 323 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

