Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” places fifth again on this week’s list of the top 10 streaming shows and movies as ranked by Reelgood, a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine with five million users. It’s the show’s third consecutive week in the top 10.

Other shows/movies in Reelgood’s top 10 list this week are: “The Last of Us” (first place); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (second place); “Your Place or Mine” (third place); “Poker Face” (fourth place); “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (sixth place); “You” (seventh place); “You People” (eighth place); “The Banshees of Inisherin” (ninth place); and “Yellowstone” (10th place);

About ‘Shrinking’

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel, “Shrinking” stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell.

The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

