Twelve South’s new US$79.99 SuitCase is a minimalist hard shell case for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. I’ve found it especially suited to the latter thanks its longer battery life. I’ve tested it with a 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro. (See my review of the laptop here.)

The water-resistant, rigid hardshell case features a retractable leather handle and quilted exterior. It sports dual weather-resistant zippers and a genuine leather handle.

The Suitcase may be the perfect case for taking your MacBook Pro to work or for a one (possibly two) day trip due to the improved battery life of Apple’s newer laptops. The 14-inch MacBook Pro has a battery life of around 15 hours, while the 16-inch version has a battery life of about 20 hours.

This means if you haul such a laptop from home to work and vice versa, you won’t need to take the power brick along. On a two-day trip, you could possibly also leave the brick behind, depending on how much you’re going to be using your MacBook Pro while traveling.

In such cases, the Suitcase is a great accessory. It offers good protection for the pricey laptop, as well an interior pocket. The Suitcase is a hard thermoform case enveloped in a water-resistant twill. Its suspension system lets you work on your MacBook while it sits safely inside the case.

Thanks to its slim, light (0.65kg) design and recessing leather handle, it’s no problem slipping it into your work bag or backpack. However, the aforementioned interior pocket — while great for stashing papers or a few cable — isn’t meant to hold a MacBook Pro power brick. You could force one into the Suitcase, but if you do and forcibly zip the case shut, you’re going to damage, or at least scratch, your laptop.

The folks at Twelve South say to think of SuitCase as the carry-on for everyday life. It’s great for that purpose; however, you’ll need a bigger case with more storage options for longer business trips or vacations.

Review overview Durability 10 The Pros Lightweight

very protective

retractable handle The Cons Not spacious enough for long trips summary 9.7When you take a seat at your favorite coffee shop or office, you can work on your MacBook Pro without removing it from SuitCase. And, at 0.65kg, it’s a lightweight, yet protective, case.

