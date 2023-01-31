Foldable iPad? Forget those rumors. In a series of tweets display analyst Ross Young says that Apple is developing a 20.5-inch foldable notebook that could be released as soon as 2025.

From the tweets: Have heard about a 20.5” foldable notebook for 2025, but nothing about a foldable iPad for 2024. Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company …. Display supply chain calls it a notebook, but not sure what software it will run.

This isn’t Ross’ first claim that Apple is working on a foldable laptop. In February 2022, he said a foldable laptop could form a new product category. If it arrives, it could be a dual-use product: able to work as a notebook with a full-size on-screen keyboard when folded and as a monitor when unfolded and used with an external keyboard. The foldable could also allow for 4K resolutions or higher at the size Apple is investigating, Young added.

As wild as the idea sounds, Apple has filed for multiple patents that hint at foldable Macs, iPhones, and iPads. Included among them are patent filing 10,579,105 and patent filing number 20190163233.

