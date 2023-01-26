Academy Award-nominee and SAG Award-winner Amy Ryan is set to star alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in an Apple Original Films’ upcoming feature film written, directed and produced by Jon Watts, reports Deadline.

The article notes that Ryan and Apple already have strong ties as she is set to co-star in Apple’s “Sugar,” a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich.

Watts will write, direct and produce the thriller. Clooney and Pitt will star and produce via their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. The project will center on two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

Watts is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. His credits include directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films “Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

