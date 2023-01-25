Apple has announced the spring lineup of all-new original series, specials and returning fan favorites for kids and families.

The new series will kick off on Friday, March 31 with the animated series “Eva the Owlet,” inspired by the bestselling book series from Scholastic. The new series “Jane,” from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, launches April 14 and “Frog and Toad,” based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters of over five decades, launches April 28.

Viewers can look forward to all-new seasons of fan favorite series “Pinecone & Pony” on February 3; “Pretzel and the Puppies,” featuring the voice talents of Emmy nominee Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad on February 24; animated series “Harriet the Spy,” starring SAG Award nominee Beanie Feldstein and Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch on May 5; and Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater” on May 19. The “Sago Mini Friends” Earth Day special will launch on April 14.

Additionally, even more classic Peanuts titles, including “A Charlie Brown Valentine” will be made available to fans, many for the first time in decades.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related