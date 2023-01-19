Apple will release a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2023 which could sport a 3nm chip, according to the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

The article doesn’t offer additional details. However, there are rumors that Apple plans to release a 15-inch MacBook Air this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted this and more in a September 2022 Power On newsletter. In March 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a new 15-inch MacBook Air would arrive next year, but he does’t think it will be dubbed a MacBook Air.

Whatever it’s dubbed, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t think it’s needed and will only make Apple’s Mac line-up more confusing. Currently, you can get the MacBook Air in 13.3 inch and 13.5 inch sizes. You can get a MacBook Pro in 13.3, 14.2, and 16.2 inches.

