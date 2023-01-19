At this week’s 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ rolled out its lineup of new and returning shows that are set to debut globally in the months ahead. And it continues to offer trailers for new and returning series.

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is a new series based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave. Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Dave, and 20th Television, “The Last Thing He Told Me” will debut globally with the first two episodes of the seven-part series on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19, 2023.

Jennifer Garner stars in “The Last Thing He Told Me,” a gripping new series debuting globally on Friday, April 14, 2023 on Apple TV+.



Here’s how the series is described: Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside series co-creator and Academy Award winner Josh Singer (“Spotlight,” “The Post”), “The Last Thing He Told Me” stars an ensemble cast led by Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

‘City on Fire’

“City on Fire,” is an upcoming, eight-episode Apple Original drama inspired by the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, with all episodes written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell, “City on Fire” will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, with new episodes every Friday through June 16, 2023.

First-look image of Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff in “City on Fire,” premiering Friday, May 12, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.

‘Extrapolations’

“Extrapolations” is a new series from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”). Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, “Extrapolations” will premiere with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through April 21, 2023.

Sienna Miller stars in limited series “Extrapolations” from writer, director and producer Scott Z. Burns premiering March 17, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: “Extrapolations” is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

The third season of the award-winning “Ted Lasso” begin this spring. Apple says it “provides a taste of what’s in-store for AFC Richmond.”

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis will return for a third season in “Ted Lasso,” premiering spring 2023 on Apple TV+.

After winning the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for its second season, “Ted Lasso” officially joined the ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history, becoming only one of seven other comedies to win back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons.

The second season of “Ted Lasso” also recently broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney). With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.”

‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2

The second season of “Schmigadoon!,” the Emmy and AFI Award-winning, hit musical comedy series from co-creator Cinco Paul. “Schmigadoon!” will return for season two with all new original songs and guest stars on Friday, April 7, with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 5, 2023.

Hit musical comedy “Schmigadoon!,” returns for a second season on Friday, April 7 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how season two is described: Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season of Apple’s broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

‘The Afterparty’ Season 2

The murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty.” From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the 10-episode second season of “The Afterparty” will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Friday, April 28, followed by one new episode premiering weekly every Friday, culminating in the season finale set for June 23, 2023.

Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao in the “The Afterparty,” return for a second season Friday, April 28, 2023 on Apple TV+.



Created by Miller, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, season two will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Here’s how season two is described: In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related