The Screen Actors Guild has unveiled nominations Wednesday. Apple TV+ garnered four nominations.

“Severance” is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.” Adam Scott of “Severance’ is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.”

Both Taron Edgerton and Paul Walter Houser of “Black Bird” are nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.”

You can find the complete list of nominees here. The winners in the guild’s 15 acting categories will be revealed Sunday, February 26 during a ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

