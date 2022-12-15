Apple TV+ has announced that its hit comedy series “Mythic Quest” will expand its universe of characters with “Mere Mortals,” a new eight-episode extension series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day serving as executive producers.

Here’s how ‘Mere Mortals’ is described: “Mere Mortals” will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game. The new extension series takes a page out of the acclaimed departure episodes of “Mythic Quest,” including the upcoming episode “Sarian,” set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday; last year’s “Everlight,” the special episode that earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for Anthony Hopkins; season one’s “A Dark Quiet Death”; “Backstory!” from “Mythic Quest” season two; and, the widely celebrated standalone episode, “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.”

Currently in its third season, “Mythic Quest” is a sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.The series received an early season three and four renewal, and boasts a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Mere Mortals” is written by “Mythic Quest” star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. The new series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will serve as executive producers.

