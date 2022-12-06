Documents, Readdle’s free iOS file manager, is now utilizing the power of Apple Extensions for an advanced filing experience.

You can now access a revamped action menu that automatically highlights actions relevant to the specific file format you’re working with. The upgraded share sheet extension now lets you pick a file action right from within your cloud service, photo albums or any other iOS apps, saving you time and energy.

Whereas it used to be a unified list of features that helped you organize your files via copy/move, rename, or archive it’s now more multi-functional. In fact, the new action menu contains options tailored to each specific file format, so you have a wide range of capabilities at hand. These include:

Images. View and markup photos and images, or convert them to a PDF

PDF. Sign, edit, annotate and merge PDFs

Music and video. Go beyond playing music and video files and use Documents to convert video to mp3 and edit metadata straight from the actions menu

Readdle has also upgraded the classic action menu within Documents, which you can access by tapping the three dots (…) on a file.

