Apple has announced a new promotion for the Apple Card. Through December 25, new Apple Card holders can get 5% back when purchasing the tech giant’s products.

Apple says you can apply today and save on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and more through December 25. Purchases made with Apple Card Monthly Installments are excluded. Als note that “additional exclusions and terms apply.”

Or you can get 3% Daily Cash back when you use Apple Card and select a payment plan like Apple Card Monthly Installments during checkout after placing an order.

What sort of “exclusions and terms” are we talking about? According to the fine print:

° The 5% back at Apple is only for newApple Card holders

° It’s for purchases paid in full, not those made with Apple Card Monthly Installments, Apple iPhone Payments, the iPhone Upgrade Program, or carrier financing.

° Apple Media Services and AppleCare+ monthly payments are not eligible for the 5% back offer.

° You have to apply for, get, and use your Apple Card between 12/1/22 and 12/25/22 to be eligible for the promotion

