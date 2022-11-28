The Georgia Network to End Sexual Assault (GNESA) has launched its new Think Like a Girl app.

The app, developed with funding provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health through corporate agreement CDC-RFA-CE19-1902 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is described as “the first app-based resource from the organization designed specifically for girls.”

Think Like a Girl is intended to be a resource for girls to support their individual empowerment. Over the course of 21 days, users of the app are guided through various tasks that are intended to encourage girls to gain self-confidence, make good decisions, give to others and find their voice. The app also provides a safe space for them to journal and is intended to help them form positive habits and mindsets long-term, according to GNESA President and CEO Jennifer Bivins.

The Think Like a Girl app can be found on the Apple App Store, and in The Android App Store via Google Play. It’s free.

