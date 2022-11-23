As I’ve said before, I really like my 24-inch iMac. It’s a fun computer to use as it looks great, has fantastic speakers, and is reasonably powerful. However, it should be more powerful as Apple should have updated it with an M2 processor by now.

Apple released the redesigned all-in-one with an M2 chip in April 2021. It’s now over a year-and-a-half old and is the of the few Macs that hasn’t been updated with an M2 (or better) processor. Even the new iPad Pro packs an M2, so why doesn’t the iMac?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said Apple will forego equipping the all-in-one with an M2 processor and update it with an M3 chip next year. If the upgrade happens in early 2023, well okay. However, if it doesn’t happen until mid- to late 2023, that’s way too long between updates for Apple’s best-selling desktop.

Speaking of the next rev of the 24-inch iMac, designer Parker Ortolani has shared, via Twitter, a cool new new M2 iMac with darker colors with Starlight, Midnight, Green, Pink, and Blue. Check it out.

