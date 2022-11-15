The Apple Watch Ultra and M2 MacBook Air have made Gear Patrol’s “Best New Products of the Year” list.

Here’s what Gear Patrol says about the Apple Watch Ultra:

Why It’s Notable: The Apple Watch Ultra is by far the most exciting smartwatch that Apple has made in years. It’s got a completely new design, new features and capabilities — and an all-new button.

The Big Picture: The Apple Watch is by far the world’s most popular smartwatch and has been for years. In fact, Apple likes to brag that it’s moved more watches than the entire Swiss watch industry in the last several years, hinting at a claim to the mantle of “most popular watch” full stop. But for the past several years, the Apple Watch as been boring. Comparing the Series 4 to the most recent Series 8, you’ll find better specs but basically identical design, interface and battery life, with some slight divergence in feature set.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is an entirely different animal, however. It’s the biggest, brightest, most rugged, longest lasting, best sounding and most capable smartwatch that Apple has ever made. At nearly $800, it’s also by far the most expensive. Designed for extreme people doing extreme activities — endurance athletes, hikers and even recreational scuba divers given that it can function as a dive computer — or anybody who just wants the biggest and most badass Apple Watch out there.

But perhaps the most notable feature of the Ultra is that it’s the first Apple Watch ever to introduce a new physical button. In addition to the digital crown and side button (which ever Apple Watch since the Series 1 has had), the Action button — the big orange button on the left side — is unique because it can be customizable to do things like quick-start workouts, start a stopwatch or turn on your flashlight. It’s one of the many things that make the experience of using the Ultra truly feel different than any other Apple Watch, and likely the start of a whole new line.

Here’s what Gear Patrol says about the M2 MacBook Air:

Why It’s Notable: For the first time since 2018, Apple completely redesigned its most popular entry-level MacBook, while outfitting it with a powerful M2 chip.

The Big Picture: Apple’s MacBook Air line has been an easy recommendation for most people looking for a laptop that runs macOS — especially in the two years since Apple made the switch to its own silicone. They’re affordable, lightweight and have great battery life. Plus they’re more than powerful enough for the average person who browses the web, answers some emails and maybe even does some light photo editing work.

Well, the newest M2 MacBook Air checks all those same boxes without even getting out of first gear.

Even without all the under-the-hood upgrades, the new M2 MacBook Air is exciting as hell. It’s the first MacBook Air to receive a drastic redesign in years. It has a bigger and brighter display, a thinner and lighter design, a Touch ID button, better speakers and finally an upgraded 1080p webcam. It comes in some new exciting colors, too, including “midnight” (it’s blue).

Maybe most exciting is the fact that Apple brought back MagSafe charging. Not only does this charger magnetically snap on to the M2 MacBook Air and fast-charge in wonderfully nostalgic fashion, but it also frees up one of your two Thunderbolt USB-C ports so you can charge or connect your other accessories.

The M2 MacBook Air is a little on the pricey side for an “entry-level” laptop — and we’d probably recommend spending the extra $200 on upgrading from the base storage — but you’re getting a laptop that looks and runs like the new hotness. And in large parts thanks to its super powerful and efficient M2 chip, you know it’s going to last for years and years.

