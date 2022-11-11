Today is Veterans Day, and we thank our vets for all the freedoms we have in this country.

Veterans Day is always on November 11, originally commemorating the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” of 1918. It is now a day to honor all who have served and remember all those who sacrificed their lives defending their country.

To all of those who are currently serving in our armed forces or have served our country in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines or Coast Guard, we thank you.

