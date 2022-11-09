Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily round-up of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From Law360: With jury selection set to begin, Apple and Pinn Inc. told a California judge that they had settled their patent fight over allegations that the former stole the latter’s hands-free tech.

° From ET News: LG Display has been added to the list of OLED suppliers for the iPhone 14 Pro.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s Beats by Dre brand today announced the upcoming launch of a new set of limited edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds that have been designed in collaboration with fashion designer Melody Ehsani.

° From analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets: Apple has apparently told Chinese supplier Goertek to suspend assembly of the second-generation AirPods Pro due to production issues.

° From Apple: The tech giant will open a new store, Apple Pacific Centre, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, Nov. 18.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has announced that next week of its Ask Apple series for developers will start on November 14, with sessions focusing on the latest technologies and features from the company.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Frames Shortcut created by MacStories’ Federico Viticci has been upgraded with a major new version.

° From The Verge: Nintendo could be planning a deeper dive into the mobile gaming industry (including iPhone games) to make up for a slowdown in Switch sales.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the discussion of the Meta/Microsoft partnership for virtual workspaces morphed into a heated discussion about workplace behavior both physical and online. Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Warren Sklar, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Andrew Orr, and Kelly Guimont debated how some of those behaviors are affecting productivity and the willingness of employers to offer WFH options…and the members of the panel didn’t always agree. (Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related