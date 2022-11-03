Today Apple Original Films announced the release date for the upcoming Apple Original Film “Sharper,” starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.

Hailing from Apple Original Films and A24, “Sharper” unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

“Sharper” is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related