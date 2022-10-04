Twenty-one years on from the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, Apple says the music service has gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music.

Back in the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year. Today, Apple points out that anywhere in the world, in 167 countries and regions on Apple Music, any artist of any description can write and record a song and release it globally. Every day, over 20,000 singers and songwriters are delivering new songs to Apple Music.

Apple says that just one of the many ways it’s helping to provide context is through the new Apple Music Today series, where Apple Music will be picking a new song every day and diving into its history.

