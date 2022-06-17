You can now place your order for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. Customers should begin receiving them on Friday, June 24.

The MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and MagSafe charging. It is now available in four finishes — silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.

Pricing

The MacBook Air with M2 starts at US$1,199 and $1,099 for education. Additional technical specifications are available at apple.com/macbook-air-m2.

Additional technical specifications and details on Apple accessories — including the 30W USB-C Power Adapter for $39 (US), 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter for $59 (US), 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $59 (US) compatible with the World Travel Adapter Kit for $29 (US), and the 67W USB-C Power Adapter for $59 (US) — are available at apple.com/mac. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is available to customers in Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US.

