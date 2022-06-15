In the first installment of MacVoices: Select Tech, host Chuck Joiner explains what to expect from this new series, and starts off by covering the Anker PowerWave 2-In-1 Wireless Charging Stand and the White Noise app from TMSOFT.

MacVoices is an Internet show that delivers in-depth discussions with the most influential people in the Mac industry as well as the individuals who are out there making it happen on the front lines of the global Apple community. Founded as an audio program in 2005, the show has evolved into audio and video versions to offer the best of both worlds.

