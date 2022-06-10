Apple is taking extra steps with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to encourage beta testers of the operating systems to submit bugs and issues they experience so they can be fixed ahead of the upgrades’ launch this fall, reports MacRumors. iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were previewed at this week’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

Starting with beta 1 of the OS updates, if an iPhone or iPad experiences a crash, reboot, or serious system-wide bug, the system will automatically prompt the beta tester to submit the issue to Apple, including any relevant logs that could be used by Apple’s engineer in fixing the problem, according to MacRumors.

