On the new episode of MacVoices Live! the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Mark Fuccio Jeff Gamet, Warren Sklar, Jim Rea, and Brittany Smith share what they feel is most important for successful lives and careers.

MacVoices is an Internet show that delivers in-depth discussions with the most influential people in the Mac industry as well as the individuals who are out there making it happen on the front lines of the global Apple community. Founded as an audio program in 2005, the show has evolved into audio and video versions to offer the best of both worlds.

