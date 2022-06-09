Apple TV+ has announced a series order for “Sugar,” a new “genre-bending” series hailing from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”), with Colin Farrell (“The Batman,” “True Detective,” “The Lobster”) attached to executive produce and star in the lead role.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the new series is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Constant Gardner,” “Two Popes”), who will also serve as executive producer, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”), Audrey Chon (“Invasion,” “The Twilight Zone”) and Scott Greenberg (“The Guilty”). Chip Vucelich also executive produces.

“Sugar” marks the second collaboration for Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+, and will stream alongside the global hit series “Invasion,” which recently received a second season renewal. The series is a moving, character-driven science-fiction drama series co-created, written and executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 244 wins and 961 award nominations, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

