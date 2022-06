Apple has released new beta firmware for developers for the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

The tech giant says the beta firmware includes improvements to Automatic Switching and various bug and stability fixes.

Apple Developer Program members can access the beta firmware on the More Downloads page of Apple’s developer website. Installation instructions are included.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today