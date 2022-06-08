Snap Fitness — a company that believes “how exercise makes you feel is just as important as how it makes you look” — has launched its “Earn Your Apple Watch” program.

It’s launching in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The program rewards Snap Fitness members for frequent visits to their Snap Fitness club, and closing their Activity Rings on Apple Watch, allowing them to earn credits when they track their workouts via the Snap App.

Users can earn enough credits over a 24-month period—equaling the value of an US$199 Apple Watch—which can be applied as a future membership discount at their club. Credits are earned through gym visits and Activity Rings on Apple Watch being closed.

Upon connecting an Apple Watch, the Snap App experience will integrate the “Earn Your Apple Watch” program into the user interface. The app will display the gym visits and the user’s Activity Rings and credit values in the track section of the app. It will show monthly milestones in order to achieve the max credit.

