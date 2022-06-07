I’ve said before that I wish Apple would make its own gamepad. Now, with the company’s frequent WWDC talk of improved gaming on its device, I’m wondering if the company might consider an entire line of gaming peripherals.

A note on Apple’s Developer website notes that macOS Ventura features newly added support for some of the most popular racing wheels, pedals, and shifters for use in racing games on the Mac, including Logitech’s G920 and G29 racing wheels.

The “Apple technologies for game developers” also notes: The incredible graphics performance of Apple silicon enables every Mac, from MacBook Air to Mac Studio, to play demanding games with ease. Metal 3 introduces powerful features that help your games tap into the full potential of Apple silicon, demonstrating what’s possible when hardware and software are built together. Combined with a full array of incredible, game-oriented OS technologies, the unified graphics platform across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV is ready for you to create the next generation of games with breathtaking realism.

And then there’s this from Apple’s press release about macOS Ventura: The power of Apple silicon enables every new Mac to run AAA games with ease, including upcoming titles such as EA’s GRID Legends and Capcom’s Resident Evil Village. And since Apple silicon also powers iPad, game developers can bring their AAA games to even more users, like No Man’s Sky from Hello Games, which is coming to both Mac and iPad later this year.

Metal 3, the latest version of the software that powers the gaming experience across Apple platforms, introduces new features that take the gaming experience on Mac to new heights and unleash the full potential of Apple silicon for years to come. MetalFX Upscaling enables developers to quickly render complex scenes by using less compute-intensive frames, and then apply resolution scaling and temporal anti-aliasing. The result is accelerated performance that provides gamers with a more responsive feel and graphics that look stunning. Game developers also benefit from a new Fast Resource Loading API that minimizes wait time by providing a more direct path from storage to the GPU, so games can easily access high-quality textures and geometry needed to create expansive worlds for realistic and immersive gameplay.

There have been rumors that Apple was working on its own gamepad device for use with its Apple Arcade service. And the company has been granted related patents such as number 11,065,534. But why stop at a gamepad? How about some Apple-branded racing accessories, as well?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related