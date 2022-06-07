On Monday Apple hosted its annual Apple Design Awards, celebrating 12 best-in-class apps and games. This year’s winners include developers from around the world who were selected for delivering innovative, creative, and beautifully designed experiences through apps that inspired users with vision, purpose, and brilliance.

For the second year, six different categories recognize one app and game each for inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. The winners were chosen from 36 finalists, all of which have demonstrated outstanding technical achievement.

“As apps and games remain an essential part of our lives, we’re excited by the ways that developers continue to use our technologies to create standout apps for people everywhere,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “The work of this year’s Apple Design Award winners embodies how apps can be transformative, uplifting, or even provide an escape through creative gameplay — and we congratulate each developer for all they’ve accomplished.”

You can find the complete list of winners here.

