New disruptions to the global component shortage caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 in greater China disrupted the smart speaker and smart display markets, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics’ Smart Speakers and Screens service. However, sales of Apple’s HomePod Mini were up 29.9% year-over-year.

Apple sold 4.5 million smart speakers in the first quarter compared to 3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. It now has 12.7% of the smart speaker/display market as compared to 9.3% in they year-ago quarter.

Amazon places first in the market with sales of 9.9 million units and 28.2% market share in quarter of of 2022. In second place was Google with sales of 6.1 million and 17.2% market share.

Strategy Analytics estimates total smart speaker and smart display shipments declined 5% year-over-year to 35.3 million units, only the second year-over-year decline in the market’s history. Russia’s war against Ukraine, ongoing and intensifying shortage of semiconductors and other components became crippling concerns for many vendors.

Sales of smart displays in quarter one of 2022 fell 7% year-over-year 9.9 million units. Sales of basic smart speakers (without a display) declined about 4% over the same period as the U.S. market begins to show signs of smart speaker market saturation, according to Strategy Analytics.

