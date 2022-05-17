Apple has updated Swift Playgrounds, a free iPad and Mac app to teach kids of any age basic coding skills in Swift, to version 4.1 It has new features, new content, and bug fixes. According to Apple’s release notes, the upgrade:

Build Mac apps with SwiftUI (requires macOS 12.4 or later)

– Guided walkthroughs teach SwiftUI app building basics

– App Preview shows live updates as you make changes to your app

– Apps built with Swift Playgrounds run and install to the Applications folder

– App Store Connect integration lets you upload your finished app to the App Store (requires Apple Developer Program account)

– Smart, inline code suggestions help you write code quickly and accurately

– Project-wide search finds results across multiple files

– Snippets Library provides hundreds of SwiftUI controls, symbols, and colors

– Swift Package support lets you include publicly available code to enhance your apps

– App Projects make it easy to move projects to Xcode and back

Swift Playgrounds for Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store, and Swift Playgrounds for ‌iPad‌ can be downloaded from the iOS App Store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related