Scener, a “destination for finding and sharing streaming entertainment together,” has launched its mobile app designed “to enhance and simplify the TV viewing experience.” It’s available in beta form for testing at the Apple App Store.

It purportedly brings together features of universal content search and discovery across all streaming platforms with the ability to automatically start streaming content on your TV, right from your iPhone.

The mobile app also integrates Scener’s social viewing technology, which powers its watch party platform used by millions of viewers, creators and streaming service partners, for a natively social two-screen experience. Users can now stream content on the big screen while chatting with their friends, in sync, on their iPhone.

