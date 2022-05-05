Aisha Tyler (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Archer”) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ limited series, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” in a leading role, reports Deadline. She’ll portray the character of Jules, the childhood best friend of Jennifer Garner’s character Hannah.

About ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

“The Last Thing He Told Me” centers on a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.

About Apple TV+

