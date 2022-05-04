Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has signed on to star opposite Jennifer Garner in the Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” reports Variety. The series is based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name.

Coster-Waldau is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” for which he earned an Emmy nominations in both 2018 and 2019. On the film side, he recently co-wrote and starred in the drama “Against the Ice,” while he has previously starred in features such as “Shot Caller,” “Gods of Egypt,” “A Thousand Times Good Night,” and “Oblivion.”

About ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

“The Last Thing He Told Me” centers on a woman (Jennifer Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.

About Apple TV+

