Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 144.The upgrade includes bug fixes and performance tweaks for Web Inspector, CSS Subgrid, CSS Container Queries, CSS, Web Animations, Rendering, JavaScript, Forms, Shared Workers, Workers, Dialog Element, Web API, Experimental Model Element, and Web Extensions.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions. Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related